Update: Body found in ditch identified as Haysville man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in a ditch Monday as 26-year-old Ryan Bolen of Haysville.

Boling’s body was discovered Monday afternoon around 2:15 near 81st Street South and Hydraulic.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators are working the case as a suspicious death and are looking into Bolen’s activities between January 28th and January 29th. In addition, they are looking for a grey 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license plate number 653-HUL.

They are asking that anyone having information about the victim or the car, to call Sheriff Investigations at 316-660-5300.