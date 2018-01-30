Tuesday Night High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great night of high school hoops across the Sunflower State, with several matchups having major league title implications.
In the City League, Bishop Carroll got the girls’/boys’ doubleheader sweep over Heights. Here are some other scorers from around the state:
Abilene 52, Wamego 32
Andale 59, Circle 36
Andover 67, Goddard 47
Arkansas City 56, Goddard-Eisenhower 51
Atchison 57, KC Harmon 6
Augusta 69, Clearwater 37
Belle Plaine 74, Douglass 47
Beloit 70, Republic County 66, OT
Bennington 50, Ell-Saline 35
Berean Academy 47, Remington 30
Bucklin 52, Minneola 46
Burlingame 79, Northern Heights 30
BV West 60, Blue Valley 46
Caldwell 63, Argonia 39
Central Plains 72, Otis-Bison 37
Chapman 70, Clay Center 53
Cherryvale 59, Erie 40
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 56, Wallace County 45
Clifton-Clyde 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 31
Concordia 83, Pike Valley 50
Derby 59, Great Bend 50
Ellis 60, Quinter 52
Ellsworth 46, Russell 42
Eureka 63, Humboldt 33
Falls City, Neb. 45, Hiawatha 40
Fort Scott 70, Parsons 69, OT
Frankfort 53, Troy 46
Galena 61, Southeast 28
Garden City 64, Dodge City 61
Girard 71, Frontenac 55
Goodland 58, Burlington, Colo. 38
Halstead 64, Lyons 23
Hanover 55, Washington County 40
Hays 66, Salina South 56
Hesston 72, Haven 63
Hillsboro 64, Council Grove 39
Holcomb 69, Hugoton 54
Holly, Colo. 51, Syracuse 38
Holton 57, Royal Valley 47
Hutchinson Trinity 78, Sedgwick 56
Jackson Heights 61, Bishop Seabury Academy 48
Jayhawk Linn 54, Osawatomie 43
Jefferson West 38, Riverside 34
Kapaun Mount Carmel 66, Wichita West 43
KC Turner 69, Tonganoxie 57
Kingman 41, Pratt 33
Labette County 52, Independence 51
Larned 46, Nickerson 42
Lawrence Free State 69, Olathe East 48
Leavenworth 65, Gardner-Edgerton 64
Little River 59, Goessel 33
Lyndon 57, Wabaunsee 35
Macksville 67, La Crosse 47
Maize South 53, Valley Center 44
Marmaton Valley 58, Altoona-Midway 25
Marysville 64, Riley County 39
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 46, Horton 25
McLouth 44, Jefferson North 41
Meade 60, Kiowa County 38
Mission Valley 42, Madison/Hamilton 33
Moundridge 78, Marion 69
Nemaha Central 64, Atchison County 36
Neodesha 59, Fredonia 28
Ness City 62, Hill City 26
Newton 67, Salina Central 54
Northeast-Arma 76, Oswego 30
Olathe West 71, SM North 53
Olpe 62, Central Heights 34
Oxford 42, Udall 28
Paola 69, Louisburg 52
Perry-Lecompton 55, Sabetha 30
Phillipsburg 66, Southern Valley, Neb. 34
Plainville 58, Trego 38
Pleasant Ridge 55, Oskaloosa 42
Pretty Prairie 50, Burrton 46
Rawlins County 60, Hitchcock County, Neb. 44
Rock Creek 55, Centralia 48
Rock Hills 69, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Salina Sacred Heart 55, Southeast Saline 35
Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 46
Scott City 60, Cimarron 53
Sedan 93, South Haven 41
SM East 48, Lawrence 43
SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 46
South Central 53, Kinsley 38
South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 38
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Thunder Ridge 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. James Academy 53
St. Xavier 59, Tescott 40
Sterling 63, Inman 57
Sublette 62, Deerfield 60
Topeka 49, Manhattan 48
Uniontown 52, Chetopa 42
Valley Heights 56, Doniphan West 48
Victoria 49, Ellinwood 33
Wellsville 70, Prairie View 47
West Elk 56, Flinthills 19
Wetmore 48, Linn 47
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita Heights 53
Wichita Campus 51, Hutchinson 43
Wichita Classical 62, St. John’s Military 40
Wichita Collegiate 62, Buhler 47
Wichita North 61, Wichita East 52
Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita South 47
Wichita Trinity 57, Cheney 39
Winfield 75, Mulvane 61
Yates Center 56, Crest 35
|Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Cheylin 47, Palco 39
Weskan 60, Golden Plains 43
|Semifinal
Logan 50, Triplains-Brewster 40
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 37, Wamego 24
Andover 49, Goddard 33
Argonia 51, Caldwell 41
Atchison 57, KC Harmon 6
Augusta 36, Clearwater 18
Baldwin 58, DeSoto 45
Barstow, Mo. 41, KC Christian 8
Beloit 61, Republic County 32
Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26
Bluestem 57, Caney Valley 53
Bonner Springs 60, KC Bishop Ward 40
Bronaugh, Mo. 37, Baxter Springs 24
Bucklin 48, Minneola 43
Buhler 51, Wichita Collegiate 37
Burlington 43, Goodland 38
Burlington, Colo. 43, Goodland 38
Central Plains 75, Otis-Bison 46
Centralia 70, Rock Creek 43
Centre 44, Solomon 32
Cheney 61, Wichita Trinity 50
Chetopa 52, Uniontown 22
Cimarron 60, Scott City 52
Circle 45, Andale 44
Clay Center 50, Chapman 28
Clifton-Clyde 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Columbus 57, Riverton 37
Concordia 50, Pike Valley 34
Cunningham 44, Fairfield 36
Derby 69, Great Bend 43
Dodge City 35, Garden City 27
Douglass 56, Belle Plaine 24
Erie 48, Cherryvale 40
Eureka 44, Humboldt 43
Falls City, Neb. 40, Hiawatha 25
Fort Scott 47, Parsons 42
Frankfort 71, Troy 12
Fredonia 52, Neodesha 34
Galena 62, Southeast 25
Garden Plain 53, Wichita Independent 31
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Leavenworth 26
Girard 62, Frontenac 50
Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 36
Goessel 55, Little River 34
Halstead 56, Lyons 25
Hanover 49, Washington County 44
Hays 55, Salina South 50
Hesston 37, Haven 28
Hill City 67, Ness City 25
Hillsboro 49, Council Grove 44
Hitchcock County, Neb. 50, Rawlins County 39
Hodgeman County 43, South Gray 40
Holly, Colo. 36, Syracuse 29
Holton 68, Royal Valley 63
Hugoton 46, Holcomb 39
Hutchinson 42, Wichita Campus 26
Hutchinson Trinity 37, Sedgwick 21
Iola 44, Santa Fe Trail 36
Jackson Heights 58, Bishop Seabury Academy 4
Jayhawk Linn 40, Osawatomie 39
Jefferson North 59, McLouth 23
Jefferson West 71, Riverside 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita West 25
KC Piper 49, Basehor-Linwood 41
KC Sumner 82, KC Washington 15
KC Turner 56, Tonganoxie 52
Kingman 54, Pratt 43
Kiowa County 50, Meade 44
La Crosse 36, Macksville 34
Labette County 46, Independence 33
Lawrence 50, SM East 38
Louisburg 69, Paola 57
Manhattan 65, Topeka 32
Marion 37, Moundridge 36
Marysville 61, Riley County 35
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 48, Horton 38
Nemaha Central 59, Atchison County 36
Nickerson 54, Larned 31
Northern Heights 43, Burlingame 28
Olathe East 64, Lawrence Free State 36
Olathe Northwest 44, SM South 42
Olpe 86, Central Heights 19
Oswego 53, Northeast-Arma 45, OT
Pittsburg 62, Coffeyville 39
Pleasant Ridge 55, Oskaloosa 50
Pratt Skyline 34, Stafford 20
Pretty Prairie 37, Burrton 22
Quinter 46, Ellis 44
Remington 34, Berean Academy 31
Rural Vista 58, Canton-Galva 35
Russell 60, Ellsworth 43
Sabetha 42, Perry-Lecompton 21
Salina Central 37, Newton 32
Salina Sacred Heart 28, Southeast Saline 24
Sherwood, Mo. 51, Maranatha Academy 37
Silver Lake 51, Osage City 35
SM North 60, Olathe West 51
South Barber 45, Attica 41
South Central 75, Kinsley 42
South Haven 42, Sedan 41
Southern Valley, Neb. 52, Phillipsburg 37
Spearville 41, Pawnee Heights 34
Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 30
St. Paul 38, Pleasanton 32
Sterling 53, Inman 29
Sublette 65, Deerfield 30
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 32
Thunder Ridge 36, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 35
Trego 56, Plainville 46
Udall 60, Oxford 16
Valley Center 52, Maize South 44
Valley Heights 68, Doniphan West 29
Victoria 43, Ellinwood 34
Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 43
Wallace County 38, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 32
Wellsville 72, Prairie View 32
West Elk 58, Flinthills 47
Wetmore 38, Linn 20
Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita Heights 52
Wichita East 53, Wichita North 11
Wichita South 46, Wichita Northwest 22
Winfield 38, Mulvane 31
Yates Center 47, Crest 38
|Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Weskan 45, Palco 21
Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40
|Semifinal
Northern Valley 62, Cheylin 44
Triplains-Brewster 60, Golden Plains 43