Tuesday Night High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great night of high school hoops across the Sunflower State, with several matchups having major league title implications.

In the City League, Bishop Carroll got the girls’/boys’ doubleheader sweep over Heights. Here are some other scorers from around the state:

Abilene 52, Wamego 32

Andale 59, Circle 36

Andover 67, Goddard 47

Arkansas City 56, Goddard-Eisenhower 51

Atchison 57, KC Harmon 6

Augusta 69, Clearwater 37

Belle Plaine 74, Douglass 47

Beloit 70, Republic County 66, OT

Bennington 50, Ell-Saline 35

Berean Academy 47, Remington 30

Bucklin 52, Minneola 46

Burlingame 79, Northern Heights 30

BV West 60, Blue Valley 46

Caldwell 63, Argonia 39

Central Plains 72, Otis-Bison 37

Chapman 70, Clay Center 53

Cherryvale 59, Erie 40

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 56, Wallace County 45

Clifton-Clyde 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 31

Concordia 83, Pike Valley 50

Derby 59, Great Bend 50

Ellis 60, Quinter 52

Ellsworth 46, Russell 42

Eureka 63, Humboldt 33

Falls City, Neb. 45, Hiawatha 40

Fort Scott 70, Parsons 69, OT

Frankfort 53, Troy 46

Galena 61, Southeast 28

Garden City 64, Dodge City 61

Girard 71, Frontenac 55

Goodland 58, Burlington, Colo. 38

Halstead 64, Lyons 23

Hanover 55, Washington County 40

Hays 66, Salina South 56

Hesston 72, Haven 63

Hillsboro 64, Council Grove 39

Holcomb 69, Hugoton 54

Holly, Colo. 51, Syracuse 38

Holton 57, Royal Valley 47

Hutchinson Trinity 78, Sedgwick 56

Jackson Heights 61, Bishop Seabury Academy 48

Jayhawk Linn 54, Osawatomie 43

Jefferson West 38, Riverside 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 66, Wichita West 43

KC Turner 69, Tonganoxie 57

Kingman 41, Pratt 33

Labette County 52, Independence 51

Larned 46, Nickerson 42

Lawrence Free State 69, Olathe East 48

Leavenworth 65, Gardner-Edgerton 64

Little River 59, Goessel 33

Lyndon 57, Wabaunsee 35

Macksville 67, La Crosse 47

Maize South 53, Valley Center 44

Marmaton Valley 58, Altoona-Midway 25

Marysville 64, Riley County 39

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 46, Horton 25

McLouth 44, Jefferson North 41

Meade 60, Kiowa County 38

Mission Valley 42, Madison/Hamilton 33

Moundridge 78, Marion 69

Nemaha Central 64, Atchison County 36

Neodesha 59, Fredonia 28

Ness City 62, Hill City 26

Newton 67, Salina Central 54

Northeast-Arma 76, Oswego 30

Olathe West 71, SM North 53

Olpe 62, Central Heights 34

Oxford 42, Udall 28

Paola 69, Louisburg 52

Perry-Lecompton 55, Sabetha 30

Phillipsburg 66, Southern Valley, Neb. 34

Plainville 58, Trego 38

Pleasant Ridge 55, Oskaloosa 42

Pretty Prairie 50, Burrton 46

Rawlins County 60, Hitchcock County, Neb. 44

Rock Creek 55, Centralia 48

Rock Hills 69, Sylvan-Lucas 44

Salina Sacred Heart 55, Southeast Saline 35

Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 46

Scott City 60, Cimarron 53

Sedan 93, South Haven 41

SM East 48, Lawrence 43

SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 46

South Central 53, Kinsley 38

South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 38

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Thunder Ridge 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. James Academy 53

St. Xavier 59, Tescott 40

Sterling 63, Inman 57

Sublette 62, Deerfield 60

Topeka 49, Manhattan 48

Uniontown 52, Chetopa 42

Valley Heights 56, Doniphan West 48

Victoria 49, Ellinwood 33

Wellsville 70, Prairie View 47

West Elk 56, Flinthills 19

Wetmore 48, Linn 47

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita Heights 53

Wichita Campus 51, Hutchinson 43

Wichita Classical 62, St. John’s Military 40

Wichita Collegiate 62, Buhler 47

Wichita North 61, Wichita East 52

Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita South 47

Wichita Trinity 57, Cheney 39

Winfield 75, Mulvane 61

Yates Center 56, Crest 35

Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Cheylin 47, Palco 39

Weskan 60, Golden Plains 43

Semifinal

Logan 50, Triplains-Brewster 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 37, Wamego 24

Andover 49, Goddard 33

Argonia 51, Caldwell 41

Atchison 57, KC Harmon 6

Augusta 36, Clearwater 18

Baldwin 58, DeSoto 45

Barstow, Mo. 41, KC Christian 8

Beloit 61, Republic County 32

Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26

Bluestem 57, Caney Valley 53

Bonner Springs 60, KC Bishop Ward 40

Bronaugh, Mo. 37, Baxter Springs 24

Bucklin 48, Minneola 43

Buhler 51, Wichita Collegiate 37

Burlington 43, Goodland 38

Burlington, Colo. 43, Goodland 38

Central Plains 75, Otis-Bison 46

Centralia 70, Rock Creek 43

Centre 44, Solomon 32

Cheney 61, Wichita Trinity 50

Chetopa 52, Uniontown 22

Cimarron 60, Scott City 52

Circle 45, Andale 44

Clay Center 50, Chapman 28

Clifton-Clyde 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

Columbus 57, Riverton 37

Concordia 50, Pike Valley 34

Cunningham 44, Fairfield 36

Derby 69, Great Bend 43

Dodge City 35, Garden City 27

Douglass 56, Belle Plaine 24

Erie 48, Cherryvale 40

Eureka 44, Humboldt 43

Falls City, Neb. 40, Hiawatha 25

Fort Scott 47, Parsons 42

Frankfort 71, Troy 12

Fredonia 52, Neodesha 34

Galena 62, Southeast 25

Garden Plain 53, Wichita Independent 31

Gardner-Edgerton 43, Leavenworth 26

Girard 62, Frontenac 50

Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 36

Goessel 55, Little River 34

Halstead 56, Lyons 25

Hanover 49, Washington County 44

Hays 55, Salina South 50

Hesston 37, Haven 28

Hill City 67, Ness City 25

Hillsboro 49, Council Grove 44

Hitchcock County, Neb. 50, Rawlins County 39

Hodgeman County 43, South Gray 40

Holly, Colo. 36, Syracuse 29

Holton 68, Royal Valley 63

Hugoton 46, Holcomb 39

Hutchinson 42, Wichita Campus 26

Hutchinson Trinity 37, Sedgwick 21

Iola 44, Santa Fe Trail 36

Jackson Heights 58, Bishop Seabury Academy 4

Jayhawk Linn 40, Osawatomie 39

Jefferson North 59, McLouth 23

Jefferson West 71, Riverside 20

Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita West 25

KC Piper 49, Basehor-Linwood 41

KC Sumner 82, KC Washington 15

KC Turner 56, Tonganoxie 52

Kingman 54, Pratt 43

Kiowa County 50, Meade 44

La Crosse 36, Macksville 34

Labette County 46, Independence 33

Lawrence 50, SM East 38

Louisburg 69, Paola 57

Manhattan 65, Topeka 32

Marion 37, Moundridge 36

Marysville 61, Riley County 35

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 48, Horton 38

Nemaha Central 59, Atchison County 36

Nickerson 54, Larned 31

Northern Heights 43, Burlingame 28

Olathe East 64, Lawrence Free State 36

Olathe Northwest 44, SM South 42

Olpe 86, Central Heights 19

Oswego 53, Northeast-Arma 45, OT

Pittsburg 62, Coffeyville 39

Pleasant Ridge 55, Oskaloosa 50

Pratt Skyline 34, Stafford 20

Pretty Prairie 37, Burrton 22

Quinter 46, Ellis 44

Remington 34, Berean Academy 31

Rural Vista 58, Canton-Galva 35

Russell 60, Ellsworth 43

Sabetha 42, Perry-Lecompton 21

Salina Central 37, Newton 32

Salina Sacred Heart 28, Southeast Saline 24

Sherwood, Mo. 51, Maranatha Academy 37

Silver Lake 51, Osage City 35

SM North 60, Olathe West 51

South Barber 45, Attica 41

South Central 75, Kinsley 42

South Haven 42, Sedan 41

Southern Valley, Neb. 52, Phillipsburg 37

Spearville 41, Pawnee Heights 34

Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 30

St. Paul 38, Pleasanton 32

Sterling 53, Inman 29

Sublette 65, Deerfield 30

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 32

Thunder Ridge 36, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 35

Trego 56, Plainville 46

Udall 60, Oxford 16

Valley Center 52, Maize South 44

Valley Heights 68, Doniphan West 29

Victoria 43, Ellinwood 34

Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 43

Wallace County 38, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 32

Wellsville 72, Prairie View 32

West Elk 58, Flinthills 47

Wetmore 38, Linn 20

Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita Heights 52

Wichita East 53, Wichita North 11

Wichita South 46, Wichita Northwest 22

Winfield 38, Mulvane 31

Yates Center 47, Crest 38

Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Weskan 45, Palco 21

Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40

Semifinal

Northern Valley 62, Cheylin 44

Triplains-Brewster 60, Golden Plains 43