Southeast Kansas man indicted on drug charges after boat chase

Published:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -– A southeast Kansas man was indicted Tuesday on federal drug and firearm charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Scott Joseph Skibo, 54, Chetopa, Kan., was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 18, 2017, Skibo possessed fifty or more marijuana plants and a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in September that agents arrested Skibo for cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. He attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat before he was arrested.

If convicted, Skibo faces not less than five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge, and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the marijuana charge.

The KBI, the Labette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetopa Police Department investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh is prosecuting.

