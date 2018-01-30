Maine man bound over for trial in shooting death in Kansas

By Published:
Robert Colson

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (AP) – A Maine man will be tried for murder in the shooting death of a Kansas man in August.

Robert Colson, of Bucksport, Maine, was bound over for trial Monday after a preliminary hearing into the death of Matthew Schoshke at his home in Tescott, about 25 miles northwest of Salina.

The Salina Journal reports Colson faces charges of second-degree murder, theft and burglary. The trial is scheduled to start June 11.

Prosecutors say Colson took Schoshke’s dog and drove his truck to California. He was arrested about two weeks after Schoshke’s truck was found in California. Colson was injured while trying to escape from an Amtrak train after a person on the train was stabbed.

The dog was returned to Schoshke’s family.

