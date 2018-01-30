Kansas polls 15th for highest approval rating for President Trump

In a new Gallup Poll, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating averaged 38% throughout the U.S. in 2017, but was the highest of any state in West Virginia.
In West Virginia, 61 percent of people approved of President Trump and 35 percent disapproved. Four percent had no opinion. In addition to West Virginia, the states where at least half the respondents approved of Trump included several western states (Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Alaska), several southern states (Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas) and two Midwestern states (North and South Dakota).
Here in Kansas, 48 percent of people approved of President Trump while 47 percent said they disapproved.
You can see the full results below. Click here to read the full Gallup poll.
|Approve %
|Disapprove %
|No opinion %
|Sample size
|West Virginia
|61
|35
|4
|957
|North Dakota
|57
|39
|5
|510
|Wyoming
|57
|36
|7
|471
|South Dakota
|54
|42
|4
|556
|Alabama
|53
|42
|5
|2,914
|Oklahoma
|53
|40
|7
|2,317
|Idaho
|53
|42
|5
|1,190
|Montana
|52
|45
|3
|1,019
|Kentucky
|51
|45
|5
|2,384
|Tennessee
|50
|44
|5
|3,915
|Arkansas
|50
|44
|6
|1,781
|Alaska
|50
|44
|6
|522
|Nebraska
|49
|47
|4
|1,364
|Louisiana
|49
|45
|5
|2,481
|Kansas
|48
|47
|5
|1,684
|South Carolina
|48
|46
|6
|2,681
|Mississippi
|48
|46
|6
|1,571
|Utah
|48
|47
|6
|2,024
|Missouri
|47
|48
|6
|3,423
|Ohio
|45
|50
|5
|6,011
|Indiana
|44
|51
|5
|3,391
|Iowa
|43
|52
|5
|2,017
|Maine
|42
|55
|3
|905
|New Hampshire
|42
|56
|3
|806
|Pennsylvania
|42
|53
|5
|7,615
|Nevada
|42
|53
|5
|1,478
|Wisconsin
|41
|55
|5
|3,196
|Georgia
|41
|53
|6
|5,202
|Florida
|41
|53
|7
|10,575
|Arizona
|41
|53
|6
|3,504
|Michigan
|40
|55
|5
|5,283
|North Carolina
|40
|54
|6
|5,495
|Texas
|39
|54
|7
|13,468
|Minnesota
|37
|58
|4
|3,291
|Virginia
|37
|57
|6
|4,633
|Colorado
|37
|59
|5
|3,444
|Delaware
|36
|58
|6
|480
|Oregon
|36
|59
|5
|3,034
|New Mexico
|35
|59
|6
|1,396
|New Jersey
|34
|61
|6
|4,214
|Washington
|34
|60
|5
|4,449
|Illinois
|33
|62
|5
|5,452
|Rhode Island
|32
|62
|6
|575
|Connecticut
|31
|63
|6
|1,905
|New York
|30
|63
|7
|10,343
|Maryland
|30
|65
|6
|3,036
|California
|29
|65
|6
|17,223
|Hawaii
|29
|60
|11
|691
|Massachusetts
|27
|68
|5
|3,625
|Vermont
|26
|69
|5
|473
|District of Columbia
|6
|88
|6
|495
|U.S. total
|38
|56
|171,469