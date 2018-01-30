House OKs more liquor hours, tougher drunk driving penalties

Alcohol (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House approved a bill that would toughen penalties in some drunken driving cases on the same day it approved allowing restaurants to serve alcohol earlier in the morning.

One bill would allow restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m., rather than 9 a.m. Restaurants and bars would still stop serving at 2 a.m.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports supporters said the bill would bring the state in line with surrounding states, which attract breakfast and brunch business away from Kansas. The bill faced little opposition.

The other bill would toughen penalties in some fatal drunken driving cases, with the minimum for aggravated battery increasing from 38 months to 47 months and the minimum for involuntary manslaughter rising from 62 to 89 months.

Both bills still require Senate approval.

