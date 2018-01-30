Fiery crash rescue caught on camera

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan sheriff’s deputy saved an 18-year-old man from a burning car Sunday after the teenager crashed at a high-speed, causing the car to ignite.

Oakland County deputy was on patrol around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a driver passed him at a high-speed.

The driver lost control on the gravel roadway and crashed into a wooded area, where the car overturned on its side and caught fire, police said.

The deputy got out of the patrol car and pulled the man out of the burning car. The officer had to break through the sunroof using his expandable baton, police said.

More deputies arrived at the crash site and helped pull the teenager away from the fully engulfed car.

During the investigation, deputies said they smelled marijuana and alcohol on the driver.

