Feds drop pursuit of firearms charge in Kansas bomb case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The government has decided not to pursue one of the charges against a man accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali immigrants in western Kansas.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted a government request to end its appeal of a lower court’s order dismissing a firearms charge against Curtis Allen. A judge last year had thrown out that count after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case that a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery under a city ordinance can legally carry a gun.

Allen and co-defendants Patrick Stein and Gavin Wright still face charges of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Wright also is accused of lying to the FBI.

Trial begins March 19.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.