Dreamers seek permanent solution on DACA from President Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Trump will address the nation in several hours, he’s expected to talk about the past year and layout his vision for the country’s future.

A number of Kansans will be watching and waiting to hear his plan about their future, the dreamers.

Some dreamers, including junior Flor Mercado, walk around the Wichita State campus daily.

Mercado says she and many other dreamers will be watching or attending the State of the Union address to make their presence known.

We introduced you to Mercado several months ago when she participated in a rally supporting dreamers at WSU.

“It doesn’t make sense for America to debilitate 800,000 students and the potential they can achieve,” said Flor Mercado, WSU Junior.

And today she continues to advocate for a clean dream act.

“I know that right now dreamers are trying to show their presence and their voice and how powerful 800,000 students and dreamers can be,” said Flor Mercado, WSU Junior.

Since a judge in California blocked the action prohibiting renewals, Mercado says she now has the opportunity to renew hers for two more years. She’s traveled to Washington DC with Sunflower Community Action to have her voice heard by various political leaders.

“Once these legislators and even their staffers got to talk to us and hear our stories, they got to see what we contribute,” said Mercado.

Carolina Arango is a leader within the group and says she and others want a permanent solution for dreamers.

“Not know anything about what’s going to happen next, it’s emotional…it’s a hard feeling,” said Carolina Arango, Sunflower Community Action.

She says she and others with the group are headed to DC this week and next week to continue their efforts for dreamers. Arango says they hope tonight’s event will address some of their concerns.

“Doing everything we can to share why we want to stay here and why it’s so important and critical that we pass something before March,” said Arango.

Mercado says she interacts with other dreamers on campus, and she’s part of a latina sorority and some of her sisters are dreamers as well.