Dolphins hire ex-Lions Oden, Kocurek

MIAMI (AP) A person familiar with the situation says former Detroit Lions assistant coaches Tony Oden and Kris Kocurek have joined coach Adam Gase’s staff with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the hirings to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins hadn’t announced them. Oden will coach defensive backs, and Kocurek will coach the defensive line.

Oden has been an NFL defensive backs coach since 2004 and was with the Lions the past four seasons. Kocurek spent the past eight years coaching the Lions’ defensive line.

They replace defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who were not retained.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine

