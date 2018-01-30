Deeper review of Kansas school funding likely after audit

By Published:
School funding (KSN graphic)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ attorney general and conservative lawmakers worry that the State Department of Education has informally tweaked policies determining how school funding is distributed.

Their concerns are likely to prompt a broad, independent audit of how the department distributes more than $4 billion in aid each year to the state’s 286 school districts.

Education Commissioner Randy Watson said Tuesday that he’s working a plan for such a review.

A state audit last month said a calculation used by the department for decades in distributing transportation funds was “not authorized” by law and cost the state an extra $45 million over the past five years.

Top Republican legislators failed to get the department’s deputy commissioner suspended but continue to ask whether similar issues exist elsewhere in the funding formula.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s