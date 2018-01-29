United States: Men’s Olympic hockey team

NBC Olympics.com
Brian Gionta Team USA
Name Position   Current Team NHL GP
Ryan Zapolski G   Jokerit (KHL) 0
David Leggio G   EHC München (DEL) 0
Brandon Maxwell G   BK Mlada Boleslav (Czech) 0
Chad Billins D   Linkoping HC (SHL) 10
Jonathon Blum D   HK Sochi (KHL) 110
Will Borgen D   St. Cloud State Univ. 0
Matt Gilroy D   Jokerit (KHL) 225
Ryan Gunderson D   Brynas IF (SHL) 0
Bobby Sanguinetti D   HC Lugano (NLA) 45
Noah Welch D   Vaexjo Lakers (SHL) 75
James Wisniewski D   EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2) 552
Mark Arcobello F   SC Bern (NLA) 139
Chris Bourque F   Hershey Bears (AHL) 51
Bobby Butler F   Milwaukee Admirals 130
Ryan Donato F   Harvard Univ. 0
Brian Gionta F   Free agent 1,006
Jordan Greenway F   Boston Univ. 0
Jim Slater F   HC Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA) 584
Ryan Stoa F   Spartak Moskva (KHL) 40
Troy Terry F   Univ. of Denver 0

