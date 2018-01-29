United States: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|NHL GP
|Ryan Zapolski
|G
|Jokerit (KHL)
|0
|David Leggio
|G
|EHC München (DEL)
|0
|Brandon Maxwell
|G
|BK Mlada Boleslav (Czech)
|0
|Chad Billins
|D
|Linkoping HC (SHL)
|10
|Jonathon Blum
|D
|HK Sochi (KHL)
|110
|Will Borgen
|D
|St. Cloud State Univ.
|0
|Matt Gilroy
|D
|Jokerit (KHL)
|225
|Ryan Gunderson
|D
|Brynas IF (SHL)
|0
|Bobby Sanguinetti
|D
|HC Lugano (NLA)
|45
|Noah Welch
|D
|Vaexjo Lakers (SHL)
|75
|James Wisniewski
|D
|EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2)
|552
|Mark Arcobello
|F
|SC Bern (NLA)
|139
|Chris Bourque
|F
|Hershey Bears (AHL)
|51
|Bobby Butler
|F
|Milwaukee Admirals
|130
|Ryan Donato
|F
|Harvard Univ.
|0
|Brian Gionta
|F
|Free agent
|1,006
|Jordan Greenway
|F
|Boston Univ.
|0
|Chad Kolarik
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|6
|Broc Little
|F
|HC Davos (NLA)
|0
|John McCarthy
|F
|San Jose Barracuda (AHL)
|88
|Brian O’Neill
|F
|Jokerit (KHL)
|22
|Garret Roe
|F
|EV Zug (NLA)
|0
|Chad Kolarik
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|6
|Broc Little
|F
|HC Davos (NLA)
|0
|John McCarthy
|F
|San Jose Barracuda (AHL)
|88
|Brian O’Neill
|F
|Jokerit (KHL)
|22
|Garret Roe
|F
|EV Zug (NLA)
|0
|Jim Slater
|F
|HC Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA)
|584
|Ryan Stoa
|F
|Spartak Moskva (KHL)
|40
|Troy Terry
|F
|Univ. of Denver
|0
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.