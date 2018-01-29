Teammates join Hendrickson, Glasder on 2018 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team

Four men and three women will head to PyeongChang to compete in ski jumping events, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced on Thursday. Kevin Bickner, Casey Larson, Will Rhoads, Nita Englund, and Abby Ringquist were added to the roster Thursday, and join Sarah Hendrickson and Michael Glasder, who were already named to the team by virtue of their wins at Olympic Trials in December.

Hendrickson is the only 2018 nominee with past Olympic experience, when the sport of women’s ski jumping made its Olympic debut. She competed in Sochi, where she finished 21st. Hendrickson, Ringquist, and Rhoads all grew up in Park City, Utah, and benefitted from the legacy left in the area by the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Ringquist led the U.S. women in World Cup rankings after the closing of the selection period.

“I’ve heard a lot of ‘no’s’ throughout my 21 year long career, from not being allowed in 2006 and 2010, to missing out on 2014 Games,” Ringquist said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I almost hung my skis up four years ago, but I put my head down and worked harder than I ever have. It brings me to tears knowing all of the hard times and hard work are paying off. I can’t wait to represent my country and I hope that I can perform my best and make my nation, my community, my family and my friends proud.”

Glasder and Bickner both began their ski jumping careers at the Norge Ski Club in the Chicago suburbs. The club was founded in 1905 by Norwegian immigrants. In 2017, Bickner set an American distance record at 244.5 meters. They most recently competed at the World Ski Flying Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Bickner finished 24th overall and Glasder was 38th.

“I’m really excited to finally be named to the team,” Bickner said. “My goal is to do everything right and have good jumps. I want to jump 100% to my potential. I know if I do this then a good result can come from it and I hope to surprise America.”

All the team selections will be confirmed by the U.S. Olympic Committee on Friday, when the team is formally named.

Men

Kevin Bickner, Wauconda, Ill.

Michael Glasder, Cary, Ill.

Casey Larson, Barrington, Ill.

Will Rhoads, Park City, Utah

Women

Nita Englund, Florence, Wis.

Sarah Hendrickson, Park City, Utah

Abby Ringquist, Park City, Utah