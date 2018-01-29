Slovakia: Men’s Olympic hockey team

Name Position   Current Team Olympic/NHL game exp.
Jan Laco G   Sparta Prague (CZE) ’14
Branislav Konrad G   HC Olomouc (CZE)  
Patrik Rybar G   Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)  
Ivan Baranka D   Vitkovice Ostrava (CZE) ’10, ’14
Michal Cajkovsky D   Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL)  
Peter Ceresnak  D   Skoda Plzen (CZE)  
Dominik Granak D   Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)  
Marek Daloga D   Sparta Prague (CZE)  
Juraj Mikus D   Sparta Prague (CZE)  
Tomas Starosta D   Dukla Trencin ’14
Juraj Valach D   Pirati Chomutov (CZE)  
Martin Bakos F   Bili Tygri Liberec (CZE)  
Milos Bubela F   HC ’05 Banska Bystrica  
Lukas Cingel F   Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)  
Marcel Hascak F   Kometa Brno (CZE)  
Marek Hovorka F   HC Kosice  
Michal Kristof F   HK Nitra  
Andrej Kudrna F   Sparta Prague (CZE)  
Patrik Lamper F   HC ’05 Banska Bystrica  
Tomas Marcinko F   Ocelari Trinec (CZE) ’14
Ladislav Nagy F   HC Kosice 435 NHL games
Peter Olvecky F   Dukla Trencin ’14/32 NHL games
Tomas Surovy F   HC ’05 Banska Bystrica ’06, ’14/126 NHL games
Matej Paulovic  F   HK Nitra  
Matus Sukel F   MHk 32 Liptovsky Mikulas  

