Pratt Fire Department deals with heavy hearts after deadly fire

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been four days since a fire devastated a Pratt home, killing four young children and their mother.

As family and friends continue to grieve, the Pratt Fire Department is also dealing with heavy hearts.

“This one was different just simply because of the nature of so many fatalities in one incident,” said Chief David Kramer of the Pratt Fire Department.

Kramer and the rest of the department are still reflecting on the deadly fire.

“I can tell once I was already rolling on scene the volume of the fire just due to the amount of smoke,” said Capt. Todd Hoffman, of the Pratt Fire Department.

There was smoke visible all around town.

But, one moment made them need to act even quicker.

“We got radio traffic that there were was the potential of people trapped,” said Kramer.

Those people were Charee Eggleston and her four children who with all the crew’s efforts, they were unable to save.

“We’re trained to save lives,” said Kramer. “And, when it doesn’t happen, you know, you’re kind of left to fend for yourself.”

To help deal with the fatal fire, the department had a critical incident stress debriefing Sunday, where they were able to discuss what happened that day.

“For me, it was helpful just to see the other guys and how they’re dealing with it,” said Lt. Chad Van Slyke of the Pratt Fire Department. “I mean, I’ve got a little more experience than a lot of the guys do and and I do worry about the younger guys more.”

One of those younger guys is Justin Sanko.

“We have a strong group of guys,” said Sanko. “We can talk to each other about anything and we always check up on each other to see how we’re doing.”

While Thursday’s fire didn’t have the outcome Kramer was looking for, he takes comfort in the fact that the team did the best they could.

“I hope the citizens realize what all the fire departments go through in these situations,” he said. “And you know, you think that it can’t happen here and it really can. So, that’s the only thing that rests on our minds.”

KSN News continues to ask questions into what caused that deadly house fire in Pratt.

Monday, we spoke with the State Fire Marshal’s office, which is conducting the investigation.

They tell us the on scene investigation is complete, but they are waiting on test results to come back, which could be a couple days.