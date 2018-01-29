Photo finish: Sophie Caldwell ties for first U.S. World Cup XC win of season

Sophie Caldwell will take the momentum of a photo-finish World Cup shared win into the Olympics, where she and a deep women’s team look to get U.S. cross-country skiing on the podium for the first time since 1976.

The 27-year-old Caldwell and Swiss Laurien van der Graaff couldn’t be separated after several minutes reviewing their ski-for-ski tie in Austria on Saturday.

“At first I was second in the finish, and then 10 minutes later I learn that I have won the race in a tie with Laurien,” Caldwell said, according to the International Ski Federation.

Caldwell, who is going to her second Olympics, notched the first U.S. World Cup win of the season. She and Jessie Diggins have combined to win five World Cup races over the last three seasons.

Caldwell’s win Saturday came in the freestyle sprint. The Olympic sprint will be contest in the classic skiing format, hurting the U.S. chances to make the podium.