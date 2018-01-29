One person injured in east Wichita house fire

Wichita firefighters on the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of S. Vassar St. on Monday, January 29, 2018. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person received injuries in a house fire in east Wichita Monday night. The fire burned a home in the 600 block of S. Vassar shortly before 7:45 p.m. That’s south of Kellogg and three blocks east of Hillside.

A house in the 600 block of S. Vassar St. that was damaged by fire on Monday, January 29, 2018. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)

Wichita firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived upon the scene.

Not long after they arrived, the requested dispatchers send an ambulance to the scene to treat a person who was suffering from smoke inhalation. The homeowner later refused treatment and did not go to a hospital.

Fire officials on the scene said the fire started in the home’s kitchen, then spread to the attic. They put the damage estimate at $15,000 for the home and its contents.

