Omarosa Manigault joining CBS’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Omarosa Manigault
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Omarosa Manigault smiles at reporters as she walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters, plans to leave the administration next month. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.

Besides Manigault Newman, other contestants include basketball star Metta World Peace and actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Manigault Newman previously appeared on “The Apprentice.” She most recently worked as an adviser to President Donald Trump.

