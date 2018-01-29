Olympic Athlete from Russia: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Vasili Koshechkin
|G
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|Ilya Sorokin
|G
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Igor Shestyorkin
|G
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Dinar Khafizullin
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Bogdan Kiselevich
|D
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|Aleksei Marchenko
|D
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|121 NHL games
|Nikita Nesterov
|D
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|132 NHL games
|Slava Voynov
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|190 NHL games
|Artyom Zub
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Andrei Zubarev
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|4 NHL games
|Sergei Andronov
|F
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|Alexander Barabanov
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Pavel Datsyuk
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|’02, ’06, ’10, ’14/953 NHL games
|Mikhail Grigorenko
|F
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|217 NHL games
|Nikita Gusev
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Ilya Kablukov
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Sergei Kalinin
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|121 NHL games
|Kirill Kaprizov
|F
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|’02, ’06, ’10, ’14/816 NHL games
|Sergei Mozyakin
|F
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|Nikolai Prokhorkin
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Vadim Shipachyov
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|3 NHL games
|Sergei Shirokov
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|8 NHL games
|Ivan Telegin
|F
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.