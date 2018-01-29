New Wichita program aims to help youth aging out of foster care

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Getting a driver’s license or applying for college, things many high school aged students eventually do.

But for some, that process is more difficult, especially when they’re on their own.

“Being on my own was a lot harder than what I thought. It was tough. I was couch hopping, going place to be place, friend to friend,” says Kionna, a youth who aged out of the foster care system in Kansas City.

Kionna knows the challenges of being in the foster care system and the upside of leaving it with someone standing by her side.

Many youth aging out of the foster care system end up on their own and others end up homeless.

A little over half of them graduate high school and far less graduate college.

That’s where Megan Crabtree from YOUTHRIVE steps in.

“We want to be able to help these youth in foster care,” says Crabtree. “These very vulnerable youth to just be successful as they transition from foster care into adulthood onto their own.”

YOUTHRIVE originally started in Kansas City, helping youth between the ages of 17-21 to find their footing.

In September of last year Crabtree became the first YOUTHRIVE social worker in Wichita where she is looking to pair similar youth to someone they can count on.

Someone like Angie Friesen.

“I get to go and meet with a young girl and find out what she is going through, what struggles she is having and do my best to be support and come along side her,” she says.

Friesen is one of seven support partners matched with a youth in the Wichita area.

“Instead of just come over and have dinner, ‘Hey, let’s cook dinner for my family. Maybe you need to learn how to do the grocery shopping,'” says Friesen.

These two women are hoping the program gains momentum and grows in Wichita.

“I just felt like when I heard about it, it made sense,” says Friesen.

The program even offers a match savings program that teaches youth budgeting and helps them make big life purchases like a used car.

All mentors must pass a background check. If you are interested there is a mentor training session on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Hope Community Church in Andover.