Minneapolis ready for Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nexstar) – It’s cold and fans that want to get into the festivities will be out in it all week.

That’s exactly what the Super Bowl host committee wants is embracing the outdoors.

Cross-country skiing, skijoring and tubing are just a few of the activities that visitors can witness when the American Birkebeiner International Bridge.

Spanning almost 200 feet, the American Birkebeiner International Bridge will be constructed for the 10-day free and open to the public Super Bowl festival.

“The Super Bowl committee got together and said we want to really showcase what happens in the upper Midwest when it’s winter. We don’t stay inside when it’s cold out, we get outside, we ski, we bike, we run and that means we have snow,” said Ben Popp, Director of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

High this week in Minneapolis will be in the teens and lows will be in the negative digits. The game will be played inside at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

