WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State hasn’t beaten Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown since 2015. But the Wildcats are confident that tonight, that might change.

With a shot at a share of first place in the Big 12 on the line, Kansas State is playing some great basketball. But Kansas has won six of seven, and definitely has history on their side in this rivalry matchup. Tune into KSN News at 10 for highlights from this huge Big 12 game!