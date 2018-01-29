Kansas interns must sign confidentiality agreement.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Legislature requires interns to sign agreements to keep anything that takes place or is said in a lawmaker’s office confidential, or the interns could be fired.

Employment law experts who reviewed the agreement for The Kansas Star say it is written so broadly it could deter interns from reporting harassment or illegal activity, and might violate the First Amendment.

Legislative leaders say the agreement is intended to remind interns that private political discussions should stay private, although they acknowledge the intention is not clear.

The Star uncovered the agreement as part of an open records request.

It comes as the Legislature is discussing ways to improve transparency in the Statehouse, enhance treatment of interns and respond to sexual harassment at the Capitol.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.