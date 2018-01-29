Jessie Diggins wins last World Cup cross-country race before Olympics

U.S. women won the last two World Cup cross-country skiing races before the Olympics. Now, can they carry that momentum to PyeongChang to capture the program’s first Olympic medal since 1976?

One day after Sophie Caldwell tied for a win in a photo finish, Jessie Diggins left no doubt by skiing away from a batch of Norwegians to win a 10km freestyle in Austria on Sunday.

Diggins won by seven tenths of a second in the mass-start race over World Cup overall leader Heidi Weng.

Marit Bjoergen, a 10-time Olympic medalist who came back from childbirth to dominate last season’s world championships, was fifth.

Full results are here.

Diggins and Caldwell have combined to win six World Cup races over the last three seasons.

Diggins also owns a U.S. record four world championships medals, including a pair of silvers last year.

The only U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing medal was Bill Koch‘s 30km silver in 1976.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic team largest in Winter Games history