Harlem Globetrotters at Wichita Intrust Bank Arena this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harlem Globetrotters will be at Wichita Intrust Bank Arena this weekend, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

During Monday’s noon broadcast, Hannah Mortimer, Globetrotter, stopped by to give us a sneak peek. Mortimer graduated from Wichita State and joined the Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at (855) 755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

