Governor Sam Brownback issues final proclamation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Friday issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 a “Day of Prayer and Fasting” in Kansas, and issued the following statement:

“President George Washington, in his 1795 Proclamation for a Day of Public Thanksgiving called on Americans “to acknowledge our many and great obligations to Almighty God and to implore Him to continue and confirm the blessings we experience.””

“I personally feel blessed by the time I have spent serving our great state and would like to observe a time of prayer and fasting before God takes me on to the next part of my journey. I invite all Kansans to join me as we pray for our state and our nation.”

This is Governor Brownback’s final proclamation signed as governor of Kansas.

