Firefighters hurt while battling Kansas City, Kansas, blaze

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say three Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were injured after the second floor of a burning building collapsed.

WDAF-TV reports that the early Sunday collapse caused four firefighters to fall to the first floor of the vacant building. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital immediately while a third was taken later.

Battalion Chief Morris Letcher described the injuries as minor. Fire officials estimate there’s about $35,000 worth of damage at the home. They’re working to determine an official cause.

