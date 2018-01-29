Firefighters hurt while battling Kansas City, Kansas, blaze

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say three Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were injured after the second floor of a burning building collapsed.

WDAF-TV reports that the early Sunday collapse caused four firefighters to fall to the first floor of the vacant building. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital immediately while a third was taken later.

Battalion Chief Morris Letcher described the injuries as minor. Fire officials estimate there’s about $35,000 worth of damage at the home. They’re working to determine an official cause.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s