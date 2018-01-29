Finland: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Mikko Koskinen
|G
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|4 NHL games
|Juha Metsola
|G
|Amur Khabarovsk (KHL)
|Karri Ramo
|G
|Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)
|159 NHL games
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|IFK Helsinki
|Juuso Hietanen
|D
|Dynamo Moscow (KHL)
|’14
|Tommi Kivisto
|D
|Jokerit Helsinki
|Miika Koivisto
|D
|Karpat Oulu
|Lasse Kukkonen
|D
|Karpat Oulu
|’06, ’10, ’14/159 NHL games
|Mikko Lehtonen
|D
|Tappara Tampere
|15 NHL games
|Sami Lepisto
|D
|Jokerit Helsinki
|’10, ’14
|Atte Ohtamaa
|D
|Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
|Marko Anttila
|F
|Jokerit Helsinki
|Jonas Enlund
|F
|Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL)
|Teemu Hartikainen
|F
|Salavat Yulayev Ufa (KHL)
|52 NHL games
|Joonas Kemppainen
|F
|Salavat Yulayev Ufa (KHL)
|44 NHL games
|Petri Kontiola
|F
|Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
|’14/12 NHL games
|Jarno Koskiranta
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|Julius Junttila
|F
|Karpat Oulu
|Jani Lajunen
|F
|HC Lugano (SUI)
|Sakari Manninen
|F
|Orebro HK (SWE)
|Oskar Osala
|F
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|3 NHL games
|Jukka Peltola
|F
|Tappara Tampere
|Mika Pyorala
|F
|SC Bern (SUI)
|36 NHL games
|Veli-Matti Savinainen
|F
|Yugra Khanty-Mansisk (KHL)
|Eeli Tolvanen
|F
|Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)
