Finland: Men's Olympic hockey team

Name Position   Current Team Olympic/NHL game exp.
Mikko Koskinen G   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 4 NHL games
Juha Metsola G   Amur Khabarovsk (KHL)  
Karri Ramo G   Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) 159 NHL games
Miro Heiskanen D   IFK Helsinki  
Juuso Hietanen D   Dynamo Moscow (KHL) ’14
Tommi Kivisto D   Jokerit Helsinki  
Miika Koivisto D   Karpat Oulu  
Lasse Kukkonen D   Karpat Oulu ’06, ’10, ’14/159 NHL games
Mikko Lehtonen D   Tappara Tampere 15 NHL games
Sami Lepisto D   Jokerit Helsinki ’10, ’14
Atte Ohtamaa D   Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)  
Marko Anttila F   Jokerit Helsinki  
Jonas Enlund F   Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL)  
Teemu Hartikainen F   Salavat Yulayev Ufa (KHL) 52 NHL games
Joonas Kemppainen F   Salavat Yulayev Ufa (KHL) 44 NHL games
Petri Kontiola F   Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) ’14/12 NHL games
Jarno Koskiranta F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Julius Junttila F   Karpat Oulu  
Jani Lajunen F   HC Lugano (SUI)  
Sakari Manninen F   Orebro HK (SWE)  
Oskar Osala F   Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 3 NHL games
Jukka Peltola F   Tappara Tampere  
Mika Pyorala F   SC Bern (SUI) 36 NHL games
Veli-Matti Savinainen F   Yugra Khanty-Mansisk (KHL)  
Eeli Tolvanen F   Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)  
 

