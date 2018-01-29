Fight at Topeka Denny’s results in officer being hit by a car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fight at a Denny’s restaurant in Topeka resulted in an officer being hit by a car.

Police said several people were involved in the fight around 2:30 Saturday morning.

After the fight, one of the women involved, Chase Holford, was trying to leave the scene when she allegedly hit a Topeka police officer with her car.

The officer wasn’t hurt, but Holford is now facing charges for aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer.

Police said if you witness something like this you can legally leave the restaurant without paying.

“Leaving that building and then making yourself known to the police or back to the management after things have calmed down is a viable option as opposed to trying to stay there because you feel that you owe the business,” said Lt. Aaron Jones, Topeka Police Department.

If you do leave, Lt. Jones said you do need to make sure to come back and pay your bill.

