Elliott’s Answer: Markis McDuffie

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In this week’s Elliott’s Answer, Steve O’Hair wrote about the way Wichita State looked with Markis McDuffie on the floor. It’s safe to say the Shockers junior still isn’t at 100 percent following a stress fracture in his foot.

O’Hair felt WSU looked worse since McDuffie has returned, and in his response, Elliott agreed the Shockers haven’t looked the best recently. But this Shockers team needs McDuffie at 100 percent to have the kind of postseason run Shocker Nation wants. And the only way to do that is get McDuffie more minutes in American Conference play. And on the bright side, Wichita State has plenty of other options that can pick up the slack while McDuffie works his way back to full strength!

If you’ve got a question or opinion you want to share, send it to sports@ksn.com, Elliott’s Facebook page (Elliott Polakoff KSN) or Elliott’s Twitter page (@KSNElliott), and you could be on next Monday’s KSN News at 10!