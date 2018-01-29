Driver dies after pursuit ends in crash

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a driver has been killed while fleeing from law enforcement in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Raymond Bosch Jr., of Effingham, failed to maneuver a curve early Sunday in Atchison. The patrol says his pickup truck then drove onto a private law, struck a brick retaining wall and rolled. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died.

No details were provided about what prompted the pursuit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s