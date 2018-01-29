Driver dies after pursuit ends in crash

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a driver has been killed while fleeing from law enforcement in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Raymond Bosch Jr., of Effingham, failed to maneuver a curve early Sunday in Atchison. The patrol says his pickup truck then drove onto a private law, struck a brick retaining wall and rolled. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died.

No details were provided about what prompted the pursuit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.