Customer battered when 4 suspects rob southeast Wichita dollar store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a robbery at a dollar store. It happened Sunday evening in the 900 block of South Woodlawn.

According to police, four suspects entered the store around 9:45 p.m. An employee at the store gave the men money. During the robbery, a customer was battered and her purse was taken.

Police said the four men left the store on foot.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police detectives at 268-4407 and Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.