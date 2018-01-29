Body found in ditch in southern Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County Sheriff is investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch near 81st Street South and Hydraulic. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body of a man was found in a ditch.

The body was discovered Monday afternoon around 2:15 near 81st Street South and Hydraulic.

Lt. Tim Myers, with the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, said the death is suspicious.

Right now, officials do not know the age of the man or how long his body has been there.

“It is still really early in the investigation, we would ask the public to contact Sedgwick County Investigations, at 660-5300 or Wichita Crime Stoppers at 267-2111,” said Myers.

Traffic is blocked in the area as the investigation continues.

