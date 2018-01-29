Body found in ditch in southern Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body of a man was found in a ditch.

The body was discovered Monday afternoon around 2:15 near 81st Street South and Hydraulic.

Lt. Tim Myers, with the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, said the death is suspicious.

Right now, officials do not know the age of the man or how long his body has been there.

“It is still really early in the investigation, we would ask the public to contact Sedgwick County Investigations, at 660-5300 or Wichita Crime Stoppers at 267-2111,” said Myers.

Traffic is blocked in the area as the investigation continues.

We are working an active crime scene at 81st Street South and Hydraulic in Sedgwick County. Please avoid the area! — SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) January 29, 2018

Lt. Myers says this happened in the 8100 block of South Hydraulic. Sheriff’s Office has road blocked at the corner of 79th and Hydraulic pic.twitter.com/Tck0TZrXhu — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 29, 2018

