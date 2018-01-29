Apollo 11 mission control consoles land in Kansas, await restoration

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a dozen of the nations’s most famous space history pieces are now at the Cosmosphere, awaiting restoration.

“As a national historic landmark, it’s incredibly important that we preserve this,” said Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar.

On Monday morning, crews worked to unload about 15 original Apollo 11 control room consoles. The consoles are the same ones used during the first moon landings.

“It’s as if you are working with something form Abraham Lincoln or from George Washington. These are incredibly important to American history and American ingenuity,” Remar said.

The SpaceWorks team, a division of the Cosmosphere, was selected by NASA to lead the restoration project.

“SpaceWorks is known internationally for its restoration. We have done numerous projects, historic projects, such as Liberty Bell 7, the Apollo 13,” said Remar. “NASA contacted us to inquire if we would be interested in being a part of this project and we jumped at the chance.”

The Kansas team is in charge of restoring the Johnson Center’s Mission Control consoles to what they looked like in 1969.

“Our SpaceWorks team will essentially disassemble the consoles and the hardware, they will go in and clean the consoles, remove any corrosion, stabilize the consoles and then put a wax over it to protect the consoles from oxidation,” Remar said.

The team will also reanimate the consoles.

“We will take the old CRT console out, the monitors out, put new technology in, but that technology, that new monitor will show exactly what the mission controllers would have been looking at and then we will reanimate, light up the switches, so it will look like the console is active and functioning,” Remar explained.

The restoration of the about 30 consoles will take between 12 and 14 months to complete. SpaceWorks will also restore the flooring, the walls, the wallpaper and the ceiling from the mission control room in preparation for Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary.