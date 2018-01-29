A day in the life of Team USA’s Meghan Duggan

6:00 am
Wake up
6:05 am – 6:30 am
Coffee! Watch the local news while I wake up. I usually like to take 5-10 min in there before breakfast to meditate and set my intention for the day. I usually write it down in my trusted journal.
6:30 am
Make and eat breakfast (my favorite is my special breakfast bowl!)
Breakfast bowls consist of 3 eggs, fresh greens, variety of vegetables (cooked and raw), nuts and seeds.
7:00 am
Today Show comes on! I catch as much of it as I can while eating, packing up for the day, etc.
7:30 am
Jump in the car and head to the rink.
7:55 am
Arrive at the rink for skate at 8:30 am.
8:30 am – 10:00 am
On ice work with local national team teammates. About ten of us live in the Boston area.
10:30 am – 11:30 am
Refuel, respond to emails, grab a coffee, and drive from rink to gym.
Noon – 3:00 pm
Off-ice training session at Institute of Performance and Fitness.
3:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Depending on traffic, I arrive back home and make a killer post-training-day meal. The rest of the night for me depends on the day.
On Monday I like to go to Boston Public Library and spend the night checking out new books and/or reading.
Mondays tend to be “electronic free” night in my house. No phones, TV, iPad, etc.
Other nights I have practice with my local pro team.
Most nights end in cooking and sitting down at the kitchen table to a nice homemade meal. I’m pretty “boring” and don’t go out to eat often but occasionally my friends will convince me.
My family lives about 45 min away from where I live, so I try to see them at least one day/night a week!
9:30 pm
Bed time at the latest, unless we have a game, or a road trip that keeps me up.