2018 U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team

Women:
Stacey Cook
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross (Who is, Q&A)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Who is, Q&A)
Resi Stiegler
Lindsey Vonn (Who is)
Jacqueline Wiles (Who is, Q&A)
Shiffrin and Vonn are the returning Olympic medalists. Shiffrin became youngest Olympic slalom gold medalist ever at the 2014 Sochi Games at 18. Vonn, 33, could become the oldest woman to claim an Olympic Alpine medal in PyeongChang.
Men:
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford
Jared Goldberg
Tim Jitloff
Nolan Kasper
Ted Ligety (Who is, Q&A)
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman (Injured after being named to Olympic team)
Andrew Weibrecht
Ligety, a two-time Olympic champion, and Weibrecht, a two-time Olympic medalist, are the two U.S. men’s Alpine skiers headed to PyeongChang with Olympic medals.