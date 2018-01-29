2018 U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn

Women:

Stacey Cook 
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross (Who isQ&A)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Who is, Q&A)
Resi Stiegler
Lindsey Vonn (Who is)
Jacqueline Wiles (Who isQ&A)

Shiffrin and Vonn are the returning Olympic medalists. Shiffrin became youngest Olympic slalom gold medalist ever at the 2014 Sochi Games at 18. Vonn, 33, could become the oldest woman to claim an Olympic Alpine medal in PyeongChang.

Men:

Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford
Jared Goldberg
Tim Jitloff 
Nolan Kasper
Ted Ligety (Who is, Q&A)
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman (Injured after being named to Olympic team)
Andrew Weibrecht

Ligety, a two-time Olympic champion, and Weibrecht, a two-time Olympic medalist, are the two U.S. men’s Alpine skiers headed to PyeongChang with Olympic medals. 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s