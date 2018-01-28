Vietnam veteran’s family searching for stolen war medals

Charles David Sankey (Photos courtesy Gaylan Sankey)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A family is grieving the loss of their loved one, as well as the loss of his belongings that were taken from a storage unit in Hutchinson.

Charles David Sankey, was a Vietnam veteran who passed away Thursday at the age of 73. After his death, his family quickly discovered his Silver Star and other military honors were stolen from his storage unit.

Tune into KSN News at 10:00 p.m. for the full story and find out what his family is doing to try to get the precious items back.

