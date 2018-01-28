Topeka teen dies in Shawnee County crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crews were on the scene of a single fatal rollover crash on I-470 and Gage Boulevard that happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver, Abigail R. Medley, 17, died in the wreck and the two passengers, Brooke Medley, 15, and Mattie Hosie, 2, were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. All three were sisters.

According to KHP the driver of the vehicle, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, swerved for an unknown reason, went into the median and overturned. All three girls were wearing their seat belts.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.