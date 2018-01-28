Topeka teen dies in Shawnee County crash

KSNT Published:
(Photo courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crews were on the scene of a single fatal rollover crash on I-470 and Gage Boulevard that happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver, Abigail R. Medley, 17, died in the wreck and the two passengers, Brooke Medley, 15, and Mattie Hosie, 2, were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. All three were sisters.

According to KHP the driver of the vehicle, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, swerved for an unknown reason, went into the median and overturned. All three girls were wearing their seat belts.

