Teacher killed in space shuttle Challenger disaster honored

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has proclaimed a day in tribute to a local teacher who died in the NASA space shuttle Challenger disaster decades ago.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday would be known as Christa McAuliffe Day in honor of the Concord woman selected to become the first educator in space out of 11,000 applicants.

McAuliffe never made it to orbit because she and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She was going to experiment with fluids and demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion for schoolchildren.

Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold recently said they will pay tribute to McAuliffe by carrying out her science classes on the International Space Station.

32 Years Later: Remembering the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This is the official NASA photo of the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. From front left, are: astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Rear left are: Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (AP Photo) The Space Shuttle Challenger lifts off Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 11:38 a.m., EST, January 28, 1986. The entire crew of seven was lost in the explosion 73 seconds into the launch. (AP Photo/NASA) FILE - In this 1985 file photo, high school teacher Christa McAuliffe rides with her children Caroline, left, and Scott during a parade down Main Street in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is proclaiming a day in honor of McAuliffe who died in the NASA Challenger disaster decades ago. Sununu said Sunday, Jan. 28 will be known as “Christa McAuliffe Day” in honor of the woman selected to become the first educator in space. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) The Space Shuttle orbiter Challenger lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Jan. 28, 1986, in a cloud of smoke with a crew of seven aboard. The shuttle exploded after this photo, taken from atop the Vehicular Assembly Building, was made. (AP Photo/Thom Baur) The crew for the Space Shuttle Challenger flight 51-L leaves their quarters for the launch pad, Jan. 27, 1986, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Front to back are Commander Francis Scobee, Mission Spl. Judith Resnik, Mission Spl. Ronald McNair, Payload Spl. Gregory Jarvis, Mission Spl. Ellison Onizuka, teacher Christa McAuliffe, and pilot Michael Smith. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Spectators in the VIP area at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., watch as the Space Shuttle Challenger lifts from Pad 39-B, January 28, 1986. The shuttle, carrying a crew of seven, including the first teacher in space, exploded about 73 seconds after launch. All were killed. (AP Photo/Bruce Weaver) A military honor guard carries the remains of one of the crew members of the Space Shuttle Challenger at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Tuesday, April 29, 1986, as the body was being transferred to Dover, Del. Seven crew members were killed in the Jan. 28th explosion. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) U.S. President Ronald Reagan, center, is surrounded by members of his senior staff as he watches a TV replay of the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle, on February 3, 1986, at the White House in Washington. From left are: Larry Speakes, deputy White House press secretary; Presidential Assistant Dennis Thomas; Special Assistant Jim Kuhn; Reagan; White House Communications Director Patrick Buchanan, and Chief of Staff Donald Regan. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii)