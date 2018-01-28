No. 17 Wichita State pulls away to beat Tulsa 90-71

By Published:
Sophomore Guard Austin Reaves makes a pass during the November 13 match-up against College of Charleston. (KSN File photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Austin Reaves hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and scored all of his career-high 23 points before halftime to lead No. 17 Wichita State over Tulsa 90-71 on Sunday.

Reaves, a sophomore reserve, made his first seven 3-point attempts. He finished 7 of 11 from outside the arc.

Shaquille Morris scored 20 points for Wichita State (17-4, 7-2 American Athletic Conference), while Darral Willis had 15 and Zach Brown added 10.

Corey Henderson, a transfer from Wichita State, scored 28 points for Tulsa (11-10, 4-5), hitting five 3s. Junior Etou finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sterling Taplin scored 12.

Wichita State ended the game on a 24-9 run.

Reaves blew past his season high (12) and career high (15) in scoring with time to spare in the first half. His sixth 3-pointer splashed in with 5:08 to play in the half, and he sank his seventh 3 with 4:31 on the clock, giving the Shockers a 33-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had more than a week to prepare for an upset bid but could not keep up with the Shockers after losing the first matchup this season by just three points.

Wichita State: The Shockers pulled away for a second straight comfortable win before playing two road games.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane host SMU on Thursday.

Wichita State: The Shockers visit Temple on Thursday.

