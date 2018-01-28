Multiple crews work widespread brush fire in Cheney

By Published:
Multiple fire crews are responding to a large brush fire near Cheney. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Cheney.

The fire is in the area of 3400 S. 343 W. in Cheney. Multiple crews were called to the scene in order to prevent the fire from reaching nearby homes.

Officials say the fire has spread to approximately one half mile of surface area. Some yards have been completely destroyed.

The weather conditions have increased the risk of fire in the area. In Hutchinson Saturday, crews responded to four fires. Two of which were grass fires. One fire was a trash fire and another was a porch fire.

Authorities with Hutchinson Fire said all of the fires were contained. However, officials are warning residents with the continued dry grass and wind conditions any burning, improperly discarded cigarettes or uncontrolled embers can quickly lead to a disaster.

