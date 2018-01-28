Brush fire burns 10 acres in Sedgwick County

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews have been battling a large brush fire in Derby Sunday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. crews responded to the fire. Officials say the fire has burned about 10 acres and the fire had a lot of “fuel” due to trees, brush and fences in the area.

Crews have the fire under control however they are still on the scene monitoring some hot spots.

A cause for the fire has not yet been released.

