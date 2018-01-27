Relatives, friends remodel mobile home for Pratt fire family

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities with Via Christi Saint Francis Hospital confirm the mother of four young children killed in a Pratt house fire is being kept alive on life support to donate her organs.

Charee Eggleston was airlifted to the Wichita hospital Thursday and has been listed in critical condition ever since.

Those closest to Charee and the family are still trying to figure out how they are going to move on from such a tragic incident.

“Honestly, right now, I think it is a lost puzzle, I don’t know how everyone is going to move on,” said Cassandra Verstraete, a close friend of Charee Eggleston.

The community and relatives of the family are stepping up to lend a helping hand.

Lance Callaway says Eggleston is his second cousin.

“Great mother, extremely, extremely proud of her children,” said Callaway.

He says not only was he close with his cousin, but also to her four young children, Reese, Timmy, River and Harley.

“Reece, you want to talk about big brother, his siblings, he wouldn’t even let dogs come up to brothers and sisters,” said Callaway.

Which is why he says this incident has hit him pretty hard.

Now, Callaway is doing anything he can to help his family out.

He says, beginning Saturday morning, he along with 15 to 20 other people went to work trying to remodel this mobile home.

“We are trying to get roofs, and four walls around some family so they have somewhere to go,” said Callway. “We tore out floors, we got all the floors replaced, put some insulation and stuff in, Kyle did a lot of work to get some toilets taken care of Water lines fixed, make it a pretty good, a very good home,” he added.

When tragedy strikes, Callaway says this is just what small community’s do to help.

“It’s just how all of us were raised, real tight, close group coming up, we were always raised to help one another and take care of one another,” said Callaway.

Callaway says they’ll continue work on the home tomorrow.

He says they’ll be putting carpet and tile down in the home, with the hope being it’ll be ready Monday morning for the family to move in.