One person in critical condition after SW Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition following a fire in southwest Wichita Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of S. St. Clair around 11:00 a.m.

There, crews located one person who was in critical condition. The fire is now under control.

KSN has a crew at the scene and updates will be provided once more details are released.

