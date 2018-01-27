One person in critical condition after SW Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition following a fire in southwest Wichita Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of S. St. Clair around 11:00 a.m.

There, crews located one person who was in critical condition. The fire is now under control.

KSN has a crew at the scene and updates will be provided once more details are released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.