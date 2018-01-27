Officials: 1 dead in Brown County crash

By Published:

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol says one man is dead after speeding in northeast Kansas.

They tell us it happened just after noon Friday, one mile east of the town of Hamlin. Hamlin is about 11 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska line.

Troopers say 40-year-old Ernest Reynolds III was speeding when he lost control of his car.

The vehicle left the road, went through a barbed-wire fence and telephone pool, went airborne over a creek bed, and landed in a pasture.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

