Mother dies following Pratt house fire

Charee Eggleston (Photo courtesy Tasha Boyd)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities with Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita have confirmed Charee Eggleston has died. Charee is the mother of four children who all died in a house fire in Pratt earlier this week.

Emergency crews first responded to the home at Austin and 2nd around 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Crews were able to get five people out of the home. Charee’s four children, Reece, Timmy, River and Harley died from their injuries Thursday.

Charee was airlifted to the hospital in Wichita and has been receiving treatment since the fire. Authorities say she was taken off of life support on Saturday and passed away.

