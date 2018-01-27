KHP: 2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, shuts down highway

Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash in central Kansas.

Troopers first got called out to K-14 in Ellsworth around 4 a.m. Saturday.

They tell us the crash involves two vehicles and has left at least one person dead.

Officials have not said what led to the crash or identified the victim.

As KHP continues to investigate, K-14 is shutdown in the area.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information both online and in our newscasts.

