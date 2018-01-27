Family, friends remember Evan Brewer at funeral

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends gathered to remember Evan Brewer Saturday.

Evan is the little boy who was found encased in concrete in September.

The Brewer family attended a funeral mass Saturday morning. The burial was a private affair.

Evan’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail. Miranda Miller and Stephen Bodine are both charged with first-degree murder.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.