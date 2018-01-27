Church fire in east Topeka sends 1 to hospital

KSNT Published:
(Photo courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A fire broke out early Friday evening at the Devine Love Outreach Ministries in east Topeka.

That’s located near the intersection of southeast 27th and Kentucky.

Topeka Fire Department arrived around 4:30 p.m. to heavy smoke and flames from the back of the church.

People were inside the building at the time. A person was also found outside of the building with injuries from the fire.

That person was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to TFD. They said it’s likely associated with cooking since the origin of the fire was within the kitchen of the church.

The estimated total loss is $90,000.

