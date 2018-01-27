2 teens injured after shooting in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two teens in Dodge City are recovering from non-life-threatening gun shot wounds Saturday.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, the two teens were shot in the 900 block of N. 2nd Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police say the incident involved occupants from one vehicle shooting into another vehicle.

Authorities say this is an ongoing and active investigation. No arrests have been made in the case but police say they do have the second vehicle in custody for processing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126, Ford County Communications at 620-227-4646 or submit an anonymous tip through the tip411 service.

